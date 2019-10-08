Supreme Leader: Enemies unable to drive wedge between Iranians, Iraqis

TEHRAN - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has said that the enemies tried hard to disunite Iranian and Iraqi nations but failed.

“The enemies tried to sow discord (among Iranian and Iraqi nations) but failed and their plot will be ineffective,” the Leader's official Twitter account quoted Ayatollah Khamenei as saying late on Sunday.

“Iran and Iraq are two countries whose people’s hearts and souls are tied together via faith in Almighty God and love for Imam Hussein and the progeny of holy prophet of Islam (PBUH). Their bond will grow more firm day by day,” the Leader underscored.

Iraq has been rocked by a new wave of protests over economic hardships and joblessness since October 1.

In stark contrast with claims that the demonstrations are popular and spontaneous, new analyses have recently revealed that 79% of hashtags provoking protests in Iraq on Twitter originate from Saudi Arabia and only 6% are from Iraq.

The timing of the start of the protests with the great march of Arbaeen arouses suspicions, as new findings show that Riyadh is resorting to the cyberspace where it is stimulating the public on social media.



