Leaked news: Tel Aviv unable to intercept Iran’s new cruise missiles 

TEHRAN – Leaked information from a meeting of the Israeli cabinet of ministers has disclosed that the Israel’s Iron Dome defense shield is not able to intercept new Iran-made cruise missiles.

Based on the leaked report, the Israeli air defense force is unable to confront new Iranian cruise missiles, Sputnik released.

According to Israeli media and social networks, the issue of weakness of Israeli air defense had been discussed in a political-military meeting of the Tel Aviv cabinet on Sunday.

Sputnik went on to say that Israelis are in deep fear from Iran’s possible decision to launch an attack by high-precision new missiles on the Dimona nuclear site or another key infrastructure.

In the meantime, Voice of Israel termed such an inability of Israel in defending its airspace as a huge strategic-political failure. “Now, Benjamin Netanyahu is talking about multi-billion-dollar purchases of anti-missile defense systems, but, if Israel comes under a possible attack tomorrow, what will happen?” it asked.

“There is a real threat. Iranian missile experts have taken lesson from their previous failures, so, their next attack on Israel will be more successful,” Sputnik cited Voice of Israel as claiming.

As an evidence of inaccuracy of Iron Dome, during the Israeli air raid on Gaza, Israeli warplanes struck some 350 sites in Gaza, claiming the lives of 27 Palestinian people.

In response, the Palestinians fired some 700 rockets at the occupied lands, killing four Israelis and injuring 200 others.

Israel’s Iron Dome only intercepted 240 of the 690 projectiles fired from Gaza, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the missile system.

MJ/PA



