Works by Iranian artists on view at Lebanese exhibit 

TEHRAN – A selection of artworks created by Iranian artists on the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions is currently on view in an exhibit named “Beauties of Ashura” in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

The collection includes photos, paintings, graphic designs and teahouse paintings, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Tuesday. However, the report did not mention the venue of the exhibition.

Lebanese Hezbollah representative and MP Mohammed Raad, Iranian cultural attaché in Beirut Abbas Khameyar, as well as a number of artists and students, were among the participating guests at the opening ceremony of the exhibit on October 2.

In his short speech, Raad expressed his hope that visitors would learn additional lessons from the tragedy of Ashura, adding that other beauties about Ashura are hidden and need to be revived.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

The exhibit will next move to the city of Baalbek next Wednesday and will be displayed until Arbaeen.

Arbaeen, which will be observed on October 19 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his companions on Ashura.

Photo: Iranian cultural attaché Abbas Khameyar briefly explains about a teahouse painting on view at the exhibit “Beauties of Ashura” in Nabatieh, Lebanon on October 2, 2019.

RM/MMS/YAW