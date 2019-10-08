‘No plans to detach handicrafts department from tourism ministry’

TEHRAN – There are no plans to detach the handicrafts department from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, deputy minister for handicrafts Pouya Mahmoudian said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks in response to some recent rumors about joining the handicrafts department to the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, IRNA reported.

Iranian lawmakers on July 31 approved transformation of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization into a ministry.

“Once the new organizational structure is redefined for the handicrafts department, it could monitor and support the sector and keep that under its surveillance with more strength than before,” Mahmoudian explained.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are among Iranian exports to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany, the U.S., the UK and other countries.

AFM/MG