Iran warns against possible Turkish military operation in northern Syria 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday voiced Tehran’s strong opposition to any possible Turkish military aggression against Syria, warning that such a move will certainly exacerbate the security situation in the region.

The statement by the Foreign Ministry came immediately after Turkish Defense Ministry announced early on Tuesday that preparations for a military operation in northern Syria are complete.

The ministry further hoped for restoration of peace and stability to Syria and the entire region and added that Tehran is closely pursuing reports with “concern” over Turkish forces’ possible deployment in Syria.

The ministry further underlined that military aggression against Syria and deployment of Turkish forces in the northern part of the war-torn country will not allay Ankara’s security concerns.

Instead, the ministry warned, such a move will inflict broad human losses and material damage to Syria and its people and that is why the Islamic Republic is firmly opposed to any military operation in Syria.

“Iran is ready to mediate via holding urgent contacts with senior Turkish and Syrian officials to meet existing concerns through peaceful and diplomatic ways. Tehran believes that Syria’s integrity and national sovereignty should be respected and reiterates that the Adana Pact enjoys suitable basis for resumption of such mediating talks,” the ministry’s statement read.

In a tweet late on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said “Adana provides framework for Turkey and Syria and Iran is ready to help” defuse the tension.

A senior Kurdish official warned in August that the U.S. had given a green light to Turkey to attack Eastern Euphrates, calling on the Kurds to reach an agreement with the Syrian government as soon as possible.

Head of the Syrian Kurds' National Initiative Omar Ousi told the Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper that the agreement between Washington and Ankara came amid Turkey's claim that negotiations to create a safe region on Syrian soil had failed, adding that the content of the negotiations between the two sides differed from what had been stated by the Americans and Turks.

He noted that Turkey's threats were very serious and dangerous this time, and said that Turkey's plan in northern Syria would possibly start soon from the Manbij region and then would spread to Ein al-Arab, Ra'as al-Ein and adjacent areas.

Ousi referred to the U.S. attempts to pressure the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to accept Turkey's plan, and said the U.S. has started settlement of differences with Turkey.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also called on the U.S. to immediately pull out its forces from Syria.

It stressed that the U.S. decision to exit its forces from Syria should be made as soon as possible.

In his Monday tweet, Zarif also said, “The U.S. is an irrelevant occupier in Syria.”

The chief diplomat said, “Achieving peace and fighting terror in Syria will only succeed through respect for its territorial integrity and its people.”

