Iran says foreseeing next nuclear modification steps if Europe fails to honor commitments

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi has said that Tehran has even prepared plans for the next stages to scale down its nuclear deal commitments if the European side remains indifferent to the fourth step, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

So far, Iran has taken three steps to reduce its nuclear commitments.

Iran began to partially limit its nuclear commitments after the European Union failed to honor its obligations to shield Iran from the U.S. sanctions. The decision was taken on May 8, one year after the U.S. quit the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

At the same date, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council gave Europeans a two-month time to honor their agreements otherwise Iran will take the next steps. However, so far Europe has failed to protect Iran from sanctions.

In the first stage Iran removed cap on its nuclear deal stockpile which was limited to 300 kilograms enriched to purity of 3.67 percent. In the second stage, which started in July 7, Iran started enriching nuclear fuel to more than 3.67 percent. And in the third stage, which naturally fell on September 6, Iran removed ban on nuclear research and development (R&D).

“The Europeans did not suitably fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal and tied their measures and initiatives in an unwritten but objective manner to a positive view of the U.S. president,” Mousavi stated.

“However,” he added, “we have pursued our planning and have overseen necessary scenarios. If current trend continues (for one month) and the Europeans remain inactive, we will step up the fourth step (of reducing JCPOA obligations).”

He further said, “Required planning has been carried out for even the time beyond the fourth step.”