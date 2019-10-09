Iran to display Turkish translations of Persian writers’ books at Frankfurt fair 

TEHRAN – Iranian publishers will showcase Turkish translations of 14 books by Iranian writers during the Frankfurt Book Fair, which will open on October 16.

Anahita Taimurian’s “Ay Hepimizin” published by Turkish publisher Damla will be put on view by the publisher of the original book in Iran, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Iran’s Ofoq publishing house will display “Elif, Dal, Mim” by Mehdi Hajvani and “Çopluklerin Sultani” by Mehdi Mirkiai, both published by Demavend.

From Demavend, Tahereh Ibod’s “Liya-Sim-Maris’in Deniz Masallari” published by the IIDCYA is also among the books.

Also included are “Yasemin” by M. Moaddabpur, “Eesriz Koy” by Nasim Marashi and “Berzah Ama Cennet” by Nazi Safavi from the Muhenna publishing house, and “Soganin Efsanesi” by Zahra Emami, “Karanlik Koridorun Ortasinda” by Mehdi Rajabi, “Evim Nerede” by Reza Dalvand and “Bay Pembe” by Mojgan Kalhor, all from the Mevsimler publishing company.

Independent Iranian publishers Shabaviz, Sarir, Nazar and Behnegar will also showcase their latest offerings at the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest trade fair for books that will take place in the German city from October 16 until October 20.

Photo: This combination photo shows some Turkish translations of Iranian writers’ books, which will be showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Book Fair.

MMS/YAW