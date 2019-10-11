Tallinn Black Nights festival picks “When the Moon Was Full” 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Narges Abyar’s award-winning drama “When the Moon Was Full” will be screened in the official competition of Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The film will compete with seven other films, including “Girl with No Mouth” by Can Evrenol from Turkey, “Gutterbee” by Ulrich Thomsen from Denmark, “Monster” by Tom Sullivan from Ireland and “Through Black Glass” by Konstantin Lopushansky from Russia, the organizers have announced.

“When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon after, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

The true love story had its premiere in Tehran during February at the 37th Fajr Film Festival where it won the Crystal Simorgh for best film and Abyar was named best director.

In addition, the movie also won Hutan Shakiba the award for best actor, while Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress for her role in the film.

In 2016, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival honored Abyar with the award for best director for her “Breath”. The 2019 edition will take place from November 15 to December 1.

Photo: Elnaz Shakerdoost and Hutan Shakiba act in a scene from Narges Abyar’s award-winning drama “When the Moon Was Full”.

MMS/YAW