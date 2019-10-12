“American Idol After Iraq” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “American Idol After Iraq: Competing for Hearts and Minds in the Global Media Age”, a book co-written by American author Nathan Gardels and his fellow film producer Mike Medavoy, has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Maliheh Mehdizadeh is the translator of the book, which has been released by Azma Publications.

Written in 2009, the book explores the role of the U.S. media in foreign policy, not only at the present moment, but with an eye to the future.

It explains how American movies, TV shows and pop music provide images of America to the rest of the world, and the rest of the world to Americans.

The writers also argue that Hollywood is a key player in U.S. foreign policy and builds a global cultural infrastructure that will make the world safe for interdependence.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “American Idol After Iraq: Competing for Hearts and Minds in the Global Media Age” co-written by Nathan Gardels and Mike Medavoy.

ABU/MMS/YAW