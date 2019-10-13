Sharjah children’s festival picks movies from Iran

TEHRAN – A lineup of seven Iranian films will go on screen in the various sections of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, which will open tomorrow in the Emirati city.

“The Skier” by Fereidun Najafi, “Here My Village” by Abbas Aram and “Hendi and Hormoz” by Abbas Amini are among the feature films competing in the festival.

“The Skier” tells the story of a boy from Kuhrang who faces problems on his way to take a little ibex to a tribal ritual in a snowy, remote region in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province.

“Here My Village” is about Farhad, a 12-year-old village boy who is crazy about photos and magazines. He tries hard to work and to buy a second-hand camera, but he does not succeed.

“Hendi and Hormoz” is set on the hematite-rich island of Hormoz where Hendi, a 13-year-old girl, is married off to Hormoz, a 16-year-old boy who is jobless and lives in poverty like most of the rest of the island’s inhabitants. When Hendi becomes pregnant, Hormoz turns to a drug smuggler in an effort to ensure his family’s livelihood.

Short films “Are You Volleyball?!” by Mohammad Bakhshi, “The Day of Duty” by Ali Farahani and “Serok” by Zhivar Farajzadeh are also among the films.

“Asho”, a documentary by Jafar Najafi about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor, will also be screened at the festival.

The Sharjah International Film Festival will continue until October 18.

Photo: A scene from “Asho” by Iranian director Jafar Najafi.

ABU/MMS/YAW

