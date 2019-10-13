“Fault Line” named best short at London festival 

TEHRAN – “Fault Line” (Gosal), a short film by Soheil Amirsharifi from Iran, has won the award for best short at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

“Fault Line” tells the story of a schoolgirl who tries to hide a mistake she made in the morning that has caused problems for her friends and herself.

“This is a film that provoked intense discussion as we continued to decode it long after watching; for its sophisticated layering of story, beautifully controlled performances and uncompromising and singular vision that provokes the audience to piece together the unseen events that motivate all of the characters’ actions,” Jacqui Davies, the president of the jury for the short film competition said.

The festival presented a lineup of 229 feature films from some of the world’s greatest directors and emerging filmmakers for 12 days from October 2.

“Monos” by Alejandro Landes from Colombia won the award for best film, while “Atlantics” by Mati Diop from France won the award for best debut feature.

“The Warden” by Nima Javidi and “Coup 53” by Taqi Amirani were other Iranian films screened at the festival.

Photo: A scene from “Fault Line” by Soheil Amirsharifi.

