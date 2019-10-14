Ruhollah Zam, head of anti-Iranian Telegram channel, arrested by IRGC

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that Ruhollah Zam, the operator of the Telegram channel Seday-e Mardom (formerly known as Amad News), has been arrested during a complicated intelligence operation.

In a statement, the IRGC said Zam’s arrest shows that the enemies’ intelligence services have been defeated by the power of the IRGC’s intelligence organization, ISNA reported.

Zam launched Amad News in 2015. The channel frequently posted fake news stories with the aim of harming the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the protest rallies in December 2018, he urged the people to take arms against the government.

MH/PA