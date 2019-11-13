Intelligence supremacy secures, calms nation, says IRGC chief

TEHRAN – Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the intelligence supremacy of the Islamic Republic acts as a deterrent and provides the Iranian society with a sense of security and tranquility.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Wednesday, when he also made a reference to the arrest of Ruhollah Zam, the operator behind Amad News website and Telegram channel.

“The arrest of the head of Amad News channel was the result of precise and wise planning which further increased security and hope in the heart of people and frightened the enemies,” General Salami said, Fars reported.

He also hailed the IRGC intelligence organization for carrying out the operation to arrest Zam and other operations which have strengthened Iran’s security.

Last month, the IRGC announced that Zam had been arrested during a complicated intelligence operation.

Zam launched Amad News in 2015. The channel frequently posted fake news stories and called for violence with the aim of overthrowing the Islamic Republic system.

During the protest rallies in December 2018, he urged the people to take arms against the government.

In its statement, the IRGC said it lured Zam into Iran using “clever, multidimensional and innovative tricks”, which even deceived foreign intelligence agencies.

The IRGC also said the French intelligence service was behind Zam’s activities, which were also backed by the U.S. and the Zionist regime’s spy services.

MH/PA