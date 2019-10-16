Qatari FM: Doha trying hard to prevent escalation of Iran-U.s tensions 

TEHRAN – Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday that his government is resolved to do its best to prevent any possible escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The top Qatari diplomat, who was addressing an international security conference in Doha, was quoted as saying by the Persian- language website of Russian Sputnik news agency.

“Qatar is not a mediator between Iran and the U.S. but it tries to prevent them from engaging in any possible tension,” the top Qatari diplomat said as he was addressing an international security conference in Doha.

“We want to make sure that any tension won’t be escalated, which would influence regional and trans-regional countries,” the Persian-language website of Russian Sputnik news agency quoted Abdulrahman Al Thani as saying.

He further said, “Throughout the history of Qatar, we have not had any problem with Iran; Iran has even been assisting Qatar to survive since neighboring countries imposed sanctions against Doha in 2017.”



MJ/PA

