IIDCYA’s books to compete in Belgrade illustration biennial 

TEHRAN – Three books published by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) have been selected to compete in the 15th Belgrade International Biennial of Illustrations in the Serbian capital.

The three books are “Draw a Human Being” illustrated by Mitra Abdollahi, “String Doll” by Mahbubeh Yazdani and “This Book May Explode” by Samaneh Salavati, the IIDCYA announced in a press release published on Wednesday.

The three along with 14 other books by Iranian illustrators will also go on display in an exhibition arranged by the organizers.

“Rolly Pumpkin” by Parisa Alankhani, “I Am Talking” by Mehrnush Masumian, “Dave & Apple Tree” by Delaram Faghani, “The Explorer” by Ghazal Fatollahi, “Mana” by Malileh Eynali and “Shahrzad” (The Storyteller) by Sahar Khorasani are among other Iranian books taking part in the biennial.

The 50th Golden Pen Belgrade and the 15th Belgrade International Biennial of Illustrations will be held at the Gallery of the Serbian Broadcasting Company from November 7 to December 1.

The organizers of the biennial are the Association of Applied Arts Artists and Designers of Serbian (ULUPUDS) and the Exhibition Art Council.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of “Draw a Human Being” illustrated by Mitra Abdollahi (L), “This Book May Explode” by Samaneh Salavati and “String Doll” by Mahbubeh Yazdani. (IIDCYA)

