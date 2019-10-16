Intl. Iran Downstream Show slated for Feb. 2020

TEHRAN – The first international exhibition of Iranian oil, gas and petrochemical industries downstream sector (Intl. Iran Downstream Show) is going to be held during February 2-4, 2020 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, Shana reported.

As reported, the first meeting of the exhibition’s policy-making council was held on Tuesday in which representatives of private oil, gas and petrochemical companies, Iran and Tehran chambers of commerce, public relation office of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and representative of Iran International Exhibitions Company discussed organizing and managing the exhibition.

The major goals of the exhibition and the process of obtaining the event’s required licenses, as well as the list of commodity groups that are going to be presented at the exhibition were also discussed in the meeting.

Forming committees for B2B specialized meetings, knowledge-based companies and start-ups, public relations and information and international affairs, exports, communication with government agencies and related business environments such as banks, stock exchanges and insurance were also among the discussed issues.

EF/MA