What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Saeideh Sabetnejad and Azar Khatabakhsh is currently underway at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Spirit of the Times” will run until October 23 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Akram Beirami are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Self Portrait” will run until October 28 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Hoor Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farshid Maleki.

The exhibition will be running until November 11 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammadreza Mirzai is currently on view in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Dashed Lines, Stretched Lines” will run until October 24 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Maryam Salehi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Silent Utterer”, the exhibit will be running until October 25 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nader Mahramfar, Leila Mohammadi, Elina Nabipur, Maryam Mokri, Hossein Nazari, Zohreh Rahnam and nine other artists is underway at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit named “Another Frame” runs until October 23 at the gallery, which can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Kian Vatan are currently on display in an exhibit at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Elephant City” runs until November 5 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Hooman Nasiri.

The exhibition will run until October 30 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Photo

* Photos by Leila Keivan are on display in an exhibition at AG Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until October 24 at the gallery located at 43 Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of photos by Nirvan Rezai is on display in an exhibition at Gooya Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 24 at the gallery that can be found at No. 89, Kharim Khan Ave.



Calligraphy

* The CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of calligraphy works by Voria Hashemi.

The exhibit titled “Last Piece” will run until October 23 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

ABU/MMS/YAW

