Leader says steadfastness on right path is key to prosperity

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Saturday morning that believers’ firm stance on the right path will certainly result in the promotion of the country and prosperity of mankind worldwide.

The Leader’s remarks came in a mourning ceremony marking the Arbaeen ritual, an event falling 40 days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) in the battle of Karbala in 680.

The ceremony was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussayniyah attended by groups of university students as well as some officials including the science minister, vice president for scientific affairs, and chief of the Islamic Dissemination Organization.

Ayatollah Khamenei in a brief speech admired the young students’ enthusiastic mourning and said, “The purity and (spiritual) illumination of you dear ones are valuable and I always ask God to keep you and me steadfast on the right path, because if you are steadfast on the right path, the country will progress, and the world and humanity will benefit from the outcomes,” the Leader underscored.



MJ/PA