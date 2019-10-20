Sanctions no obstacle for Austrian tourists to visit Iran: envoy

TEHRAN – Vienna’s ambassador to Tehran believes that U.S. sanctions against Iran will be no obstacle in the path of Austrian tourists to travel to the Islamic Republic.

Stefan Scholz told ISNA in an interview released on Sunday that Austrian arrivals in Iran is not affected by the sanctions and threats.

Austrian Airlines does not also suspend or restrict its flights to Iran, he noted.

Scholz said it is a great achievement that Austrian Airlines will continue operating flights to Iran, adding: “As you know many [European] airlines have stopped direct flights to Iran but Austrian Airlines has been trying to connect Iran to [other] European capitals and we are very happy about that. This is a great privilege for Iran as a tourist destination.”

In an interview with the Tehran Times in September, the envoy said that his country has made collective efforts to maintain Iran’s landmark nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Austria is small [country] but strategic contribution for maintaining and preserving the deal is to create a network of sector partnerships. Eco-tourism will be the latest, new sector partnership.”

Talking about commonalities and the history of relations between the two nations, he said “Austria and Iran have a long history in common. It’s an incredible special profile that distinguishes us from many other countries. We have 700 years of documented contacts, 500 years of partnership and about 60 years of full diplomatic relations.”

“Austria and Iran have a long history in common. It’s an incredible special profile that distinguishes us from many other countries. We have 700 years of documented contacts, 500 years of partnership and about 60 years of full diplomatic relations.”

Last November, the Trump administration reinstated sanctions on Iran, mainly the ones that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, in order to batter Iran’s economy.

AFM/MG