Professor calls Trump isolationist who is unpredictable can never be trusted

Azriel Bermant, a professor of international relations and Fox News analyst, says Trump could never be trusted even before he became president. He says Trump’s sudden decision to withdraw troops from Syria is “shameful” as the move paved the way for the Turkish attack on Kurds in northeast Syria. Bermant says Trump follows an isolationist worldview who looks after the “America first ideology”. He also says Trump has “disparaged” allies by pulling out troops from Syria. However, the professor says, many rightists in Israel view Trump as a strong friend because he supported the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and ditching the Iran nuclear deal.