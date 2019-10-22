Iran held by Kuwait at 2020 Olympics qualification

TEHRAN – Iran handball team drew 36-36 with Kuwait at the Duhail Handball Sports Hall in Doha at the 2019 AHF Men's Asian qualification on Tuesday.

Earlier on the day, South Korea defeated Bahrain 31-30.

Iran started the campaign with a 28-27 win against South Korea in Group B on Friday but lost to Bahrain 29-26 two days later.

Bahrain and South Korea qualified for semifinals both with four points.

Iran finished third with three points and Kuwait sit fourth with one point.

The winners of the tournament will book their ticket through to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The runners-up will qualify for the IHF Olympic qualification in April.