Iran beaten by Bahrain at 2020 Olympics qualification

TEHRAN – Iran handball team lost to Bahrain 29-26 at the Duhail Handball Sports Hall in Doha at the 2019 AHF Men's Asian qualification on Sunday.

Iran have started the campaign with a 28-27 against South Korea in Group B on Friday. Team Melli will play Kuwait on Tuesday.

South Korea defeated Kuwait 36-32 in the group. Bahrain remained top of the group with this win.

In Group A, Saudi Arabia defeated Hong Kong 41-6 and hosts Qatar thrashed India 40-10.

The top two teams of each group advance to the semi-finals and then final, with the winner booking their ticket through to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The runner-up will qualify for the IHF Olympic qualification in April.