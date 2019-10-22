Iran win two more medals at World Wushu C’ships

TEHRAN - Iranian Talolu practitioners won two more medals at the 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships on Tuesday.

Hanieh Rajabi won a silver medal at the nandao discipline.

She scored 9.490 points and came second after Cheong Min Tan from Malaysia who scored 9.610.

Uzbekistan’s Darya Latisheva (9.483) won the bronze medal.

Zahra Kiani also snatched a bronze medal at the Women's Changquan.

She came third with 9.643 points.

China’s Meng Jiao Guo won the gold medal with 9.696 and the silver medal went to Yi Li from Macau with 9.646 points.

Sanda practitioners Maryam Hashemi in the 75kg, Shahrbanoo Mansourian in the 70kg, and Elaheh Mansourian in the 75kg had won three gold medals.

Talolu practitioner Mohammadali Mojiri Foroushani also claimed a gold medal in the nandao event.

The 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships started on Oct. 17 in Chinese city Shanghai and will run until Oct. 24.

Practitioners from 102 countries and regions have participated in the competitions.