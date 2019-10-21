Iranian wushu practitioners take two golds at World Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian Sanda practitioners Shahrbanoo Mansourian and Maryam Hashemi won two gold medals at the 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships on Monday.

Mansourian overpowered Brazilian practitioner Raine Cristina De Oliveira Martins in the women's 70kg final.

Hashemi also claimed a gold medal in the women’s 75kg after defeating Poonam from India.

The competitions got underway Chinese city Shanghai from October 17 to 24.

Sanda (sometimes called sanshou) is a modern fighting method and a full contact sport which contains boxing, kicks (kickboxing), and wrestling.

The hosts will be hoping for a repeat of their success at the 2017 World Championships in Kazan, where they achieved 15 golds to top the medal table.

Iran finished second with eight gold medals, one silver and two bronze, while Hong Kong were third on five gold, three silver and three bronze.

In the run-up to the competition, the 36th International Wushu Federation (IWUF) Executive Board Meeting and 15th IWUF Congress will be held.

Shanghai has major wushu event experience, staging the IWUF inaugural Sanda World Cup event in 2002.

The city was the only bidder for the 2019 World Championships.

Wushu was one of three sports from a final shortlist of eight not to be recommended for inclusion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It missed out alongside bowling and squash.

Baseball and softball, climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing were all accepted.