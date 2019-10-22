Iran’s Mojiri makes history at World Wushu Championships

TEHRAN – Mohammadali Mojiri Foroushani became the first Iranian practitioner to win a gold medal in Taolu in the World Wushu Championships.

He finished in first place in the nandao (broadsword) event with 9.633.

Yung Chen Huang from Chinese Taipei (9.620) and Korean Donghae Yun (9.616) won silver and bronze, respectively.

The 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships started on Oct. 17 in Chinese city Shanghai and will run until Oct. 24.

Practitioners from 102 countries and regions have participated in the competitions.

On Monday, Iranian women won two gold medals in Sanda.

Shahrbanoo Mansourian overpowered Brazilian practitioner Raine Cristina De Oliveira Martins in the women's 70kg final.

Maryam Hashemi also claimed a gold medal in the women’s 75kg after defeating Poonam from India.