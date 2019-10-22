Elaheh Mansourian seizes gold at World Wushu C’ships

TEHRAN – Elaheh Mansourian from Iran won a gold medal at the 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships on Tuesday.

She defeated Ece Çakır from Turkey in the final match of the Sanda’s women's 65kg category.

Iranian Talolu practitioner Hanieh Rajabi also won a silver medal at the nandao discipline.

She scored 9.490 points and came second after Cheong Min Tan from Malaysia who scored 9.610.

Uzbekistan’s Darya Latisheva (9.483) won the bronze medal.

Sanda practitioners Maryam Hashemi in the 75kg and Shahrbanoo Mansourian in the 70kg had won two gold medals on Monday.

Talolu practitioner Mohammadali Mojiri Foroushani also claimed a gold medal in the nandao event on Tuesday.

The 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships started on Oct. 17 in Chinese city Shanghai and will run until Oct. 24.

Practitioners from 102 countries and regions have participated in the competitions.