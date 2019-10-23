Sydney to host conference on Al-Ghazali

TEHRAN – The Australian city of Sydney will be hosting a two-day conference on prominent and influential Iranian philosopher and theologian Al-Ghazali.

Organized by the International Research Conference Organization, the event entitled “International Conference on Al-Ghazali and Islam” will be held on March 29 and 30, 2021.

The conference aims to bring together leading academics, scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Al-Ghazali and Islam.

Abu Hamid Muhammad ibn Muhammad Al-Ghazali (1058-1111) was a Muslim theologian, mystic, law specialist, rationalist and spiritualist of Persian descent.

One of his greatest works is “Ihya Ulum al-Din” (“The Revival of the Religious Sciences”), which is about Sufism and Islam.

