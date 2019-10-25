Iran’s Kakoosh wins gold at Asian Para Archery C’ships

TEHRAN – Majid Kakoosh from Iran claimed a gold medal at the 3rd edition of Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

He defeated his countryman Mohammadreza Zandi 132-125 in the W1 men's event final.

Hadi Nouri had also won a silver at the men’s compound open.

In total, 107 para athletes participated in the championships. Seventy-two of those were also eligible to compete in the quota event.

Bangkok is set to host the Asian Archery Championships in November as well, where three recurve men’s and three recurve women’s places at the Olympics will be won.

The 2019 Asian Para Archery Championships took place on 20-25 October in Bangkok, Thailand.