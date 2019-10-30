ZINEBI film festival picks Iranian shorts

TEHRAN – Iranian shorts “Violet” and “Exam” will be screened at the 61st ZINEBI International Festival of Documentary and Short Film of Bilbao in Spain.

Directed by Ghasideh Golmakani, “Violet” is about Azi, a young girl who feels lonely despite having a big family. On the day of her sister’s wedding, Azi notices that the wedding rings are lost and she tries to find them before the ceremony.

“Exam” by Sonia Haddad is about a teenage girl who agrees to deliver a pack of cocaine on the day of an important exam at school.

The ZINEBI film festival will be held from November 8 to 15.

Photo: A poster for “Violet” directed by Ghasideh Golmakani.

