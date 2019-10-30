Artists from 10 countries to take part in Tehran Intl. Sculpture Symposium

TEHRAN – Sculptors from 10 countries will join Iranian artists at the 9th Tehran International Sculpture Symposium, which will open on Saturday.

The sculptors are coming from France, Slovenia, Taiwan, Bulgaria, China, Argentina, Belorussia, India, Bolivia and Peru, the Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality announced on Wednesday.

“Five sculptors from Iran will also take part in the symposium, which will take place in the Abbasabad district,” said the deputy director of the organization, Mojtaba Musavi.

“No specific topic has been selected for this year’s symposium, and we are expecting a wide range of artworks to be created with travertine,” he added.

He said that a number of students will also be creating their works beside the participating sculptors on the sidelines of the event.



Winners will be announced during a special ceremony on November 26, just one after the end of the symposium.

Organized annually by the Beautification Organization, the symposium seeks to help beautify the urban environment of the city and familiarize the citizens with the process of making new designs.

Photo: A poster for the 9th Tehran International Sculpture Symposium.

