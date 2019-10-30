WFP to organize exhibition of paintings by refugee children in Iran

TEHRAN – The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Tehran plans to celebrate 32 years of its presence in Iran by organizing an exhibition of paintings by refugee children living in the country.

“The exhibit will open in the Faculty of Physical Education and Sport Sciences of the University of Tehran on November 8 to raise funds for the refugee children,” the WFP spokesman in Iran, Dara Darbandi, said in a press conference held at the UNICEF Conference Hall in Tehran on Wednesday.

Darbandi added that a collection of 32 paintings out of 6,000 submissions have been selected by Iranian actors Hamid Jebeli, Majid Mozaffari, Pantea Bahram and Forugh Qojabegli for the exhibit.

“This year’s motto is ‘Stop the Waste’ and children were asked to do their paintings on the main topic of food, especially breakfast and brunch, at schools,” said the WFP representative in Iran, Negar Gerami.

Jebeli and Mozzaffari, also present at the conference, expressed their hopes that no children in Iran and the world would remain hungry.

According to a report published by the WFP, “Iran has been generously hosting one million refugees, the fourth largest refugee population in the world, for over 30 years.”

“The vast majority of these, mainly from Afghanistan and Iraq, live in urban areas, with only three percent living in 20 settlements spread across the country.”

Photo: Afghan refugee children in Iran in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW