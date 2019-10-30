“Lotus” named best doc at ForadCamp exhibition 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mohammadreza Vatandoost’s acclaimed film “Lotus” has been selected as best documentary at the 8th Nature and Cinema Exhibition – ForadCamp 2019 in Spain.

The film is about an old woman who is waiting for a permit to enter an island after 12 years to visit her son’s grave.

The jury has valued the short film “for making a portrait of a person and a landscape, for the human and political dimensions of history, and for its great cinematic quality,” the organizers have announced.

“Lotus” also received the Granollers Cultural Association Mention at the event, which took place in the New Casino Figaró, on October 19 and 20.

The film was screened at numerous international events and has won several honors, including the mini-doc artistic vision award at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in the U.S. city of Missoula, Montana.

ForadCamp also honored several other films. “All Inclusive” by Corina Schwingruber Ilic from Switzerland won the Audience Award, while “Los rugidos que alejan la tormenta” by Santiago Reale from Argentina received the Distribution Prize.

ForadCamp is a film exhibition organized by the Figaró-Montmany village and coordinated by the Association of Independent Documentary Filmmakers – INDOC.

The exhibition seeks to link the natural environment with independent personal cinema made with an innovative spirit.

Photo: A scene from Iranian filmmaker Mohammadreza Vatandoost’s documentary “Lotus”.

