Iran is in post-victory situation, Civil Defense Organization chief says

TEHRAN – Civil Defense Organization chief Gholam Reza Jalali says Iran has defeated the enemy in different fronts and is in a post-victory situation.

“Since last year, we have been witnessing a new type of threat, which is a combination of all the tools that the Americans have at their disposal,” Jalali said prior to Friday Prayer sermons at Tehran University, Mehr reported.

He said Iran has reached a significant balance in foiling such challenges, and the Islamic Republic is currently passing through a phase of success against the enemies.

The general also said U.S. President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal was the U.S.’s first step in increasing the political pressure on Iran.

He further said that the defeated plot was followed by their military option which was also repelled by Iran’s strong military might and firm response to their hawkishness.

On May 8, 2018, Trump announced that he would abandon the nuclear deal, reached between Iran and six world powers – the U.S., the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany, on July 14, 2015.

Under the deal, also known as the JCPOA, Iran had agreed to limit parts of its peaceful nuclear program in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions.

Washington’s new decision to restrict Iran’s enriched uranium exports came after the Trump administration said in a statement on April 22 that, in a bid to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero, buyers of Iranian oil must stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions.

Tehran has denounced the sanctions as an act of “economic terrorism” and “economic war” with the aim of starving the Iranian nation.



MH/PA