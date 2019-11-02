“Castle of Dreams” wins awards at Antalya film festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian movie “Castle of Dreams” won Reza Mirkarimi the award for best director at the 56th edition of the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival while its star, Hamed Behdad, was picked as best actor at the Turkish event on Friday.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” by Joe Odagiri from Japan won the best film award and Regina Casé received best actress award for her role in the Brazilian movie “Three Summers” by Sandra Kogut.

Film producers Jay Jeon from Korea, Ewa Puszczynska from Poland and Remi Burah from France, actress Johanna ter Steege from the Netherlands and screenwriter Rúnar Rúnarsson from Iceland were the members of the international jury.

Photo: Reza Mirkarimi speaks after accepting the award for best director for the Iranian drama “Castle of Dreams” during the closing ceremony of the 56th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival in Turkey on November 1, 2019. Jury members Johanna ter Steege and Remi Burah are also seen in the photo.

