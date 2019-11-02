Republican congressman: ISIS escaping detention camps as Trump betrays Syrian Kurds
November 2, 2019
Representative Michael Waltz, a Republican sitting on the House Armed Services Committee, says he is very concerned because ISIS militants and leaders who have been fleeing detention camps guarded by Syrian Kurds just because Donald Trump paved the ground for Turkey to attack Kurds in northern Syria. Waltz says since Kurds have to defend themselves against Turkey they cannot keep watch on ISIS.
