Iran to host Russian Cultural Days

TEHRAN – The Iranian cities of Tehran and Qazvin will be playing host to the Russian Cultural Days, which will open on November 9.

Russia’s Ministry of Culture will organize the cultural days in collaboration with Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), the ICRO announced on Sunday.

Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Pavel Stepanov and ICRO director Abuzar Ebrahim-Turkaman will deliver speeches during the opening ceremony of the cultural festival, which will take place at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.



Groups of Russian cultural figures and officials will carry out various programs during the six-day cultural festival, which will be organized at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex and Qazvin’s cultural centers.

An exhibition of Russian traditional artworks will also be held at the Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex.

The Russian cultural delegation is also scheduled to visit a number of Iranian cultural centers and museums, and to hold meetings with a number of Iranian cultural figures and officials as well during their stay in Iran.

Photo: St. Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square, Moscow, Russia.

MMS/YAW

