Traditional Russian textiles on show at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – On Monday, an exhibition of traditional Russian textiles, including handwoven needlework and embroideries, opened to the public at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran.

Iran’s deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian and Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Pavel Stepanov cut the ribbon on the exhibit, which is organized as a program for the Russian Cultural Days, being hosted jointly by the cities of Tehran and Qazvin as of November 9.

Groups of Russian cultural figures and officials are scheduled to carry out various programs during the six-day cultural festival that is organized by Russia’s Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

A Russian cultural delegation is also scheduled to visit a number of Iranian cultural centers and museums, and to hold meetings with a number of Iranian cultural figures and officials as well during their stay in Iran.

Embroidery has for centuries played an important role in Russian daily life. The mainly linen garments were often decorated with embroidered hems, and the towels were often skillfully embellished. Embroideries were also often included in dowries, reflecting the social position of the bride's family, but also the skills of the bride.

Most of the Russian embroidery is counted thread work, although free-style embroidery also occurs from the late medieval period in the form of the chain stitch (called tambour in Russia); it first occurred in the western parts of the country, and only became popular in the north by the late eighteenth century.

The very colorful embroidery styles in Central Russia include a wide range of motifs that reflect daily life and the environment, including stylized forms of plants, birds and animals.

AFM/MG