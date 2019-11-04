Iraq condemns attack on Iran’s consulate in Karbala 

TEHRAN – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Monday, strongly condemned the so-called protestors’ assault on the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Karbala.

The ministry’s statement emphasized that diplomatic centers which have been established based on bilateral agreements in Iraq should be respected and their security should not be ignored.

Al Jazeera quoted security sources and a monitor as saying on Monday that at least three Iraqi protesters were killed during the attack on the consulate in the city of Karbala.

Al Jazeera added that demonstrators reportedly scaled the concrete barriers surrounding the building late on Sunday.

The ministry’s statement added that security of foreign embassies and consulates is a red line and Iraq will not allow any attack or assault on them.

The statement further read that the Iraqi security bodies have applied all necessary measures to prevent any threat against foreign embassies, consulates and representative centers.

The ministry underscored that such unwise acts will never have any effect on Iran-Iraq friendly relations.

On Saturday, a large Iraqi popular group announced that the majority of Iraqis opposed strongly any form of insult against Iran in the ongoing protests.

The Ansar group (supporters) allied to Hashd al-Sha’abi warned against the negative impacts of divisive slogans by some protestors.

In the wake of recent violent protests in Iraq, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Iranians to postpone traveling to the country until further notice.

In a travel advisory issued last week, the Ministry urged Iranian travelers and pilgrims to put off their trip to Iraq in the wake of escalation of anti-government protests in the neighboring country.

Praising the Iraqi government and nation for their generous hospitality during the Arbaeen season, the ministry cited reports of unrest in Iraq for its decision to issue the travel warning.

Public anti-government protests have erupted in Iraq since early October. More than 230 Iraqis have reportedly been killed in the protests so far.

At least 74 people were killed in Iraq last week and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces in the second wave of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s government.



MJ/PA

