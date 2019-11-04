Iranian mayors, artisans join World Craft Cities Network Forum

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian mayors and artisans are attending the World Craft Cities Network Forum, which is being co-hosted by China and Malaysia.

“A 19-member delegation of cultural officials, mayors and artisans from Iran, which [currently] has the topmost number of world crafts cities and villages left for China last night to attend the World Craft Cities Network Forum,” IRIB quoted deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian as saying on Monday.

“The delegation is composed of the mayors of Marivan, Lalejin, Meybod, Sirjan and Saravan (who represents Kalporgan village), nine craftspeople and four officials in charge of cultural heritage and handicrafts,” she added.

The first leg of the forum is being held in Exi, China, on November 4 to 6, while the second is scheduled to take place in Kuching, Malaysia, she noted.

The World Crafts Cities Network Forum will be held in conjunction with the Ninth World Eco Fibre and Textile (WEFT) Forum, Exhibition and Fashion Show; and Asean Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (Ahpada).

The WEFT Forum was initiated by Society Atelier Sarawak in 1999 and has been a biennial event, with the objectives to promote, share and acquire knowledge on the use of natural fibers and dyes; to conserve and encourage the use of natural, sustainable material in the creation of arts and crafts; and to network amongst natural-material producers and the craftspeople through the establishment of an information database.

The World Crafts Council - Asia Pacific Region (WCC-APR) has also designated other Iranian cities such as Mashhad, Isfahan and Tabriz as world crafts hubs.

Handicrafts exports form the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, Mahmoudian said in June.

AFM/MG