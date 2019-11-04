Persepolis edge Foolad in Iran Professional League

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team edged past Foolad 1-0 on Matchday 10 of Iran professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Mehdi Torabi was on target from the penalty spot in the eighth minute.

“We played an attacking football in the first half and scored a goal. I think we could have scored more goals. In the second half, we opted to defend and won the match,” Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon said.

“Foolad play well in their home and I am happy for this win and I am proud of my players. I hope we can keep going,” the Argentine added.

On Tuesday, Esteghlal will host Sanat Naft Abadan and Sepahan play Tractor in Isfahan.

Sepahan sit top of the table with 19 points and one game in hands.

Persepolis are second with 19 points.