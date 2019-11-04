Civil Defense Organization chief: U.S. tried to endanger Iran’s food security

TEHRAN - Gholamreza Jalali, chief of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization, has said that monitoring food production in the country will be increased.

“The issue of health of food is very important,” he told Tasnim in an interview published on Monday.

Pointing to the United States’ sanctions on Iran, he said that domestic production is the way to counter the sanctions.

Domestic production will result in increase in employment and also economic boom, he added.

President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi decided on Saturday to ban the import of commodities which can be produced inside the country.

The heads of three branches of government made the decision during the 41th session of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination.

In remarks on Monday, Jalali also said his organization has a priority under the name of food security.

He went to say that “the enemy (the U.S.) is trying to undermine the food security but fortunately their attempts have led to disappointment and today our country is in a favorable situation in terms of food security.”



He said, fortunately, today the enemies have realized that the country is able to meet its needs in terms of food.

He added the enemy has “hidden goals” and that is why that the Passive Defense Organization should promote its monitoring system in order to be able to “counter such hidden goals.”

For example, he said, the U.S. made genetic changes to SARS virus against the Chinese.

SARS is abbreviation for “severe acute respiratory syndrome”.

