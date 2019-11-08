Iranian children win awards at Japan’s Kao painting contest

TEHRAN – Members of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) have won prizes at the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Tokyo, Japan, the IIDCYA announced on Friday.

Baran Karami and Ghazaleh Mohammadi both won Kao Prizes, and Tohid Sangvini, Parsa Ildarabadi and Mohammad-Amin Asghari were bestowed with Eco Friend Prizes.

The winners of the Kao Prizes along with one of their parents will be invited to attend the awards ceremony, which will be held in Tokyo on December 7.

Over 450 paintings by Iranian children were submitted to the contest, which was held on the theme of “Together, We Are Eco-Friendly”.

Photo: This combination photo shows winning paintings by Iranian children at the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Tokyo, Japan.

