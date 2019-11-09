Whitaker St. Louis Intl. Film Festival picks four Iranian films 

TEHRAN – Four Iranian films are competing in the 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) now underway in the American city.

“The Spinning Top” by Shiva Momtahan and “Starvation” by Zahra Rostampur will be screened in the Narrative Shorts: International Animation category, the organizers have announced.

A child searches through his dreams and memories for his spinning top in “The Spinning Top”, and a hungry wolf finds herself stuck as the stereotype of the big bad wolf in the “Starvation”.

“Greyish” by Eqbal Shirzai portraying the life stages of an old man is an entry to the Narrative Shorts: International Comedy category.

“Tattoo” by Farhad Delaram is on screen in the Narrative Shorts: International Drama category.

The film is about a young woman who wants to renew her driver’s license but she is sent to the traffic police center for her tattoos.

The festival, which opened on November 7, will be running until November 17.

Photo: A scene from “The Spinning Top” by Shiva Momtahan.

