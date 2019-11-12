Mustafa Prize granted to Iranian, Turkish scientists
November 12, 2019
The 3rd Mustafa Prize was conferred upon three Iranian and two Turkish scientists during a ceremony which was held in Tehran on Monday.
Ali Khadem Hosseini, an Iranian professor at the University of California, Los Angeles; Mohammad Abdolvahed, a faculty member at the University of Tehran; Hossein Baharvand, an Iranian professor at Royan Institute; Umran Inan, a Turkish scientist at Koç University and Stanford University; and Ugur Sahin, a Turkish professor of experimental oncology and founder of TRON GmbH, Mainz, Germany, won the prize.
Mustafa Prize was launched in 2013 to promote science and technology in the Islamic world.
