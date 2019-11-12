Tallinn Black Nights festival to screen nine films from Iran 

TEHRAN – A lineup of nine Iranian films will be screened in the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which will take place in the Estonian city from November 15 to December 1.

Narges Abyar’s award-winning drama “When the Moon Was Full” will be screened in the official competition, the organizers have announced.

“When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon after, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

“Dance with Me” by Sorsuh Sehat is an entry to the debut film competition.

Jahangir’s friends gather in his house for his last birthday in “Dance with Me”. Everybody knows he is sick and dying, but the situation makes his friends think about their own lives at the party.

“The Warden” by Nima Javidi and “Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai will be competing in the Fresh Currents category.

“The Warden” tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s.

“Just 6.5” shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran

“A Hairy Tale” by Homayun Ghanizadeh will go on screen in out of the competition section.

The film is a black comedy about three barbers: Danesh, who is in love with Homa, a well-known actress; Khan, who is mad about the movie “Casablanca”; and Shapur, who is a fan of tinned tuna and politics.

Finding the dead bodies of women with shaved heads near their barbershop leads Inspector Kiani to the barbers to sort out the messy situation.

In addition, four Iranian short films will be competing in the festival.

“Funfair” by Kaveh Mazaheri is an entry to the Shorts International Live Action Competition and “Like a Good Kid” by Arian Vazirdaftari will be screened in the Shorts New Talents Competition.

Other Iranian shorts are “Mr. Deer” by Mojtaba Musavi and “Song Sparrow” by Farzaneh Omidvarnia.

Photo: A scene from “Dance with Me” by Sorsuh Sehat.

RM/MMS/YAW