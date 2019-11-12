Iran learn rivals at AVC Tokyo Olympic Qualification

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team have learned their opponents at the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification 2020.

The Iranian team have been drawn in Pool A along with China, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan.

Pool B consists of Australia, Qatar, India and Korea.

Eight teams will strut their stuff in the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification 2020 at Jiangmen Sports Center Gymnasium, China from January 7 to 12, 2020 to vie for the top honor and the lone ticket for the Tokyo 2020.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Chinese Taipei on January 7 and meet Kazakhstan and China in the following days.