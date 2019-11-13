Poland calls for a roadmap to expand trade ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Polish ambassador in Tehran called for creating a clear roadmap for restoring trade relations with Iran, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

In a meeting with representatives of Iran’s private sector in Tehran on Tuesday, Maciej Falkowski underlined his country’s trade opportunities and capacities for the Iranian side, saying that trade boosting cooperation between the two sides requires precise knowledge about the two markets.

He called on the two countries’ chambers of commerce to share precise information regarding their economy and market with the other side’s traders and businessmen.

In the meeting, ICCIMA Deputy Head Hossein Selahvarzi also criticized the downward trend of Iran-Poland’s trade level since the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying “this trend should be stopped.”

According to Selahvarzi, establishment of Iran-Poland join economic committee and the visit of an Iranian delegation to the European country later this month is an indication of the two countries’ determination for changing the current situation.

He also criticized the closing of the Polish Investment office in Tehran and called for its reopening, arguing that many effective measures were taken by this office to strengthen trade relations between Iran and Poland.

Selahvarzi mentioned pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, environmental activities, agriculture, automotive parts, construction, renewable energies, tourism and information and communications technology as potential areas for cooperation between Iran and Poland.

EF/MA

Photo: Polish Ambassador in Tehran Maciej Falkowski (L) and Deputy Head of ICCIMA Hossein Selahvarzi in a meeting with representatives of Iranian private sector in Tehran on Tuesday

