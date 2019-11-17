Bastak petroglyphs to go on show at National Museum

TEHRAN – Two of the Bastak petroglyphs, which bear ancient maritime figures, will go on display at the National Museum of Iran in order to highlight cultural heritage of the southern Hormozgan province.

The Bastak petroglyphs, which bear motifs of human being, plantation, animals and ships, are scattered in an area of about 250 hectares in Deh Tall rural district, Bastak county, Hormozgan province, provincial tourism chief Reza Boroumand said, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The petroglyphs date from a span of time beginning from the Sassanid era (224 CE–651) to the late Qajar period (1789 to 1925), Boroumand said.

The relics will be showcased at a maritime-related exhibition, which is scheduled to open to the public on December 17, he added.

According to an essay released by the Journal of Archaeological Research, in the village of Koukherd -which is located in Bastak, there is a less well-known ancient site, which is called “Sibeh” by inhabitants of the village as well as in some written documents, too. The dispersion of remains from prehistoric to the late Islamic era around the Koukherd region, the existence of rock paintings from prehistoric to Islamic times, the water structure of Tereneh, which is constructed in Sassanid period and the Islamic tomb of Dogonbadan, all demonstrate a richness of the region in terms of cultural heritage.

