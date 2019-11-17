Judiciary to closely monitor gasoline price hike implementation: Raisi

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has said the Judiciary will closely monitor the procedures of implementing a recent decision to ration gasoline and increase its price.

In a statement on Sunday, Raisi called on all related officials to take every measure to ensure successful implementation of the move, Mehr reported.

He said the Judiciary will make sure that the revenues generated from raising gasoline prices will be spent as planned.

The Judiciary chief also said the measure should not lead to further hike in commodity prices, urging the administration to make every effort to ease the impact of price rise on the people.

He also urged the security officials to diligently deliver on their duty in countering the protests and respect the rights of the citizens who have been concerned about the sudden price hike.

Late on Thursday, the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) issued a statement to recount details for new prices of fuels in the country, which was followed by another statement on early Friday by Management and Planning Organization chief (MPO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht who said that the revenues from price increase will be paid in form of cash subsidy to 60 million people.

According to the new pricing echelon, the subsidized fee of 10,000 rials (almost 8.3 cents) per liter is increased to 15,000 rials (almost 12.5 cents) per liter, a 50% rise, which is offered at a limited rate of 60 liters per month.

However, the price for non-rationed supply of the gas is still subsidized and below the level of price offered in neighboring countries. The non-rationed price is set at 30,000 rials (almost 25 cents) per liter and there is no limit for buying non-rationed fuel.

Protests have been held in several Iranian cities with people calling on the government to reverse its decision. The demonstrations, however, have turned violent in some cities, and clashes have been reported between security forces and certain elements damaging public properties.

MH/PA