VP warns of consequences if clues found regional states stoked riots in Iran 

TEHRAN – The first vice president said on Saturday that Iran will give a harsh response if it is proven that regional countries stoked unrest in Iran.

Es’haq Jahangiri’s warning comes as reportedly certain regional countries have been provoking riots in Iran in the aftermath of the protests the followed an increase in gasoline prices.

“Some of the regional countries should know that if we find any sign of their interference in the country’s recent chaos, they would not witness any good time.”

He further said, “Iran is not a country that tolerates such behaviors. Everybody must respect Iran.”

“If we realize that foreign countries have been involved in Iran’s internal affairs to harm our nation we will definitely give them a crushing response,” the vice president underscored.

Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that maintaining security is the most important issue in the country, stressing that the judiciary will not tolerate any threat to the society’s tranquility.

“Today, Iran is known as the safest country in the region, so we will not allow anybody to put the people’s security in danger,” Raisi told a gathering of Basiji students in the Imam Ali sports stadium.

The remarks by the top judge came one week after the government increased petrol prices and people in certain cities poured into the streets protesting the decision.

Certain thugs misused the people’s protest against price rise by attacking security forces with knives, machetes, and even guns, killing a number of them. The rioters also damaged public and private property and set a number of banks and state buildings on fire.

